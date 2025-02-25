New Poll Reveals Housing Is A Top Concern
A new poll is revealing what the top concern is for Granite State residents these days.
The University of New Hampshire survey showed housing leads the list with 29-percent followed by taxes, education, drugs and addiction and the economy.
Governor Kelly Ayotte has already promised to fix the state’s housing crisis by making the home buying process more affordable for everyone. But the executive director and CEO of New Hampshire Housing believes addressing the problem will be a long process.