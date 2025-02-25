New Poll Reveals Housing Is A Top Concern

New Poll Reveals Housing Is A Top Concern
construction, housing, engineering, asia
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 25, 2025

A new poll is revealing what the top concern is for Granite State residents these days.

The University of New Hampshire survey showed housing leads the list with 29-percent followed by taxes, education, drugs and addiction and the economy.

Governor Kelly Ayotte has already promised to fix the state’s housing crisis by making the home buying process more affordable for everyone.  But the executive director and CEO of New Hampshire Housing believes addressing the problem will be a long process.

RELATED ARTICLES

Authorities Working To Improve Road Safety

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 2-25-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital