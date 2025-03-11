New Poll Shows Economy Top Issue In NH
A new poll is revealing the top issue Granite State residents are worried about these days.
The Saint Anselm College Survey says their biggest concern is the economy and inflation.
That was followed by elections and democracy and government spending and taxes.
Only 41-percent of respondents say they approve of 25-percent tariffs President Trump has announced toward Canada and Mexico.
Just 44-percent of voters also believe the United States is on the right track.