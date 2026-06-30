New Poll Shows Tight Maine Senate Race

A brand-new poll shows just how tight a race for United States Senate is in Maine.

According to the New York Times/Portland Press Herald/Siena University survey, Democrat Graham Platner has a two-point lead over Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins.

It’s important to note that gap is within the poll’s margin of error which is just under five points.

The top three issues for voters in this poll were the economy, the character of the candidates and which political party controls Congress.