New Poll Shows Tight Maine Senate Race

New Poll Shows Tight Maine Senate Race
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 30, 2026

A brand-new poll shows just how tight a race for United States Senate is in Maine.

According to the New York Times/Portland Press Herald/Siena University survey, Democrat Graham Platner has a two-point lead over Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins.

It’s important to note that gap is within the poll’s margin of error which is just under five points.

The top three issues for voters in this poll were the economy, the character of the candidates and which political party controls Congress.

RELATED ARTICLES

Residents Are Bracing For Severe Heat

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 30, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Red Sox Complete Sweep Of Yankees

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 29, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital