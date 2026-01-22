New study directly links higher BMI to increased risk of vascular dementia; blood pressure may help explain why

Woman weighing herself (Zave Smith/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- High blood pressure and body mass index, or BMI, may be directly linked to the increased risk of developing vascular dementia, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

This is the strongest evidence to date showing a direct relationship between BMI and the increased risk of developing vascular dementia, a risk heavily influenced by elevated blood pressure, according to the study.

Researchers say these findings highlight how important reducing these risk factors are to help prevent this form of dementia and protect brain health.

The study's findings show that being overweight and having high blood pressure "are direct causes of increased vascular dementia risk," said Dr. Ruth Frikke-Schmidt, study co-author, chief physician at Copenhagen University Hospital -- Rigshospitalet and clinical professor at University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

"That makes them highly actionable targets for dementia prevention at the population level," Frikke-Schmidt told ABC News.

Vascular dementia is a type of dementia caused by damage to blood vessels that leads to reduced blood and oxygen to the brain, according to the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute. The initial damage to blood vessels leading to this condition is often due to other underlying health problems such as high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, or diabetes.

Symptoms vary depending on the affected brain area but often include confusion, memory problems and difficulty with daily activities. There is no cure, making prevention key, experts say.

In the study, researchers analyzed data from large European populations across Copenhagen and the United Kingdom. Using analytical methods that mimic a randomized controlled trial, the researchers found that as BMI increased by approximately 4.5 points, the risk of vascular dementia rose across all BMIs, directly linking BMI to an increased risk of developing vascular dementia.

Additional analysis showed that elevated blood pressure, in association with BMI, directly contributed to increased risk of vascular dementia, adding to a growing body of evidence strongly linking cardiovascular health to brain function.

"What is good for the heart is good for the brain," Frikke-Schmidt said.

BMI is a measure of a person's body weight relative to their height. While doctors say the number should be taken in context with an individual's overall health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes an ideal BMI as 18.5 to 24 for adults. Overweight and obesity are categorized as a BMI 25-29 and BMI 30 or greater, respectively.

Dr. Leah Croll, assistant professor of neurology at the SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, told ABC News many dementia cases may be preventable, and this new research adds to evidence showing how important targeting risk factors like elevated BMI and cardiovascular disease are to preserving brain health.

"Dementia prevention is the wave of the future," Croll said. Adding that it's important to reinforce or develop habits to maintain a healthy weight and manage blood pressure through diet, exercise, and routine medical care.

While some people may be more motivated to lose weight, Croll said that blood pressure is a silent symptom that can be easier to ignore or may often go unnoticed.

"A paper like this really allows me to have conversations with my patients in the clinic where I can motivate them to stay on top of their blood pressure," Croll said. "If you can stay on top of your blood pressure, that seems to significantly impact your brain health later on in life."

Dr. Jennifer Miao, a board-certified cardiologist and ABC News Medical Unit fellow, told ABC News it's important for people to monitor their blood pressure and should know how to measure it and know what the numbers mean.

"This can be done at a local pharmacy, urgent care or walk-in clinic, community health centers or by purchasing a blood pressure cuff to use at home," Miao said.

Blood pressure contains two numbers -- a systolic number on the top and a diastolic number on the bottom. Normal blood pressure is less than 120 on the top and less than 80 on the bottom, according to the American Heart Association.

"If left untreated, high blood pressure can have significant and harmful effects on overall health," Miao said.

Camille Charles, DO, is a pediatric resident and member of the ABC News Medical Unit. Jade A. Cobern, MD, MPH, is a practicing physician, board-certified in pediatrics and general preventive medicine, and is a fellow of the ABC News Medical Unit.

