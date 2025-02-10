New trailers for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ and more debut during Super Bowl

Entertainment News
Mason Leib
February 9, 2025
Paramount Pictures

New looks at some highly anticipated upcoming films premiered during Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning: The new Mission Impossible movie received a sneak peek on game day, with Tom Cruise asking for trust "one last time" in the high-intensity ad. The eighth and final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt alongside new and returning faces. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch: The upcoming reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic shared a new clip of Stitch running wild across the football field before slamming a cart into the field goal post. "Sign him IMMEDIATELY," Disney captioned the video. The Dean Fleischer Camp-directed film stars Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, as well as Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis, among others. Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters May 23.

Thunderbolts*: The new look at the Marvel movie shows Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine asking, "Who will keep the American people safe?," queuing up the introduction to the team of Marvel antiheroes. In the trailer, the group -- including Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Red Guardian and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova -- slowly builds camaraderie. 

How to Train Your DragonThe new live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon received a Super Bowl spot showing the friendship formed between a dragon and a Viking. In the new ad, a young Viking played by Mason Thames befriends Toothless, a massive dragon. The film arrives in theaters June 13.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

