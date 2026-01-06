New video released of person of interest in mysterious murders of dentist, wife

Columbus police released video footage of a person of interest walking in an alley near the the Tepes’ house in the early hours of Dec. 30, 2025. (Columbus Police Department)

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Police have released new video of a person of interest in the mysterious murders of an Ohio dentist and his wife.

Spencer and Monique Tepe were found shot to death in their Columbus home on Dec. 30, Columbus police said. Two small children were found safe inside, police said.

Authorities said they believe the couple was killed between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on their home's second floor.

Detectives on Monday shared what they called "recovered video footage" of a person walking in an alley near the victims' house during that 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe. The grainy video shows the person of interest in jeans and a black hooded jacket, apparently with their hands in their pockets.

"We know there are questions and concerns," police said. The department said tips are coming in, and they are "working diligently to solve this case."

Meanwhile, the relatives of Spencer and Monique Tepe are mourning and waiting for answers.

"Makes no sense as to how somebody could do this," Monique Tepe's brother, Rob Misleh, told ABC News' "Good Morning America." "What kind of person can take two parents away from such young children, and just two beautiful people away from this earth?"

The police ask that anyone who could help identify the person of interest call 614-645-2228. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

