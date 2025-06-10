New ‘Wonder Woman’ film in the works, says James Gunn

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
June 10, 2025
Actress Gal Gadot arrives at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wonder Woman will be flying back into theaters.

Co-head of DC Studios James Gunn reveals to Entertainment Weekly that a new Wonder Woman movie is officially in the works.

Gunn says the film is a “separate thing” to the Wonder Woman prequel TV series, Paradise Lost, that’s coming to HBO. He says that series is “slow moving, but it’s moving.”

As for the Wonder Woman film, Gunn confirms it’s “being written right now.” The lead role has not yet been cast.

The last Wonder Woman movies starred Gal Galdot in the title role.

Superman, directed by Gunn, comes out July 11, followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock, in June 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Viola Davis, Conan O’Brien among inductees into Television Academy Hall of Fame

Andrea Tuccillo
Jun. 10, 2025
Entertainment News

First wave of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 10 cast announced

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 10, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital