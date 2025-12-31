New Year’s 2026: Celebrations around the world

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
December 31, 2025
Fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Izhar Khan/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Countries across the globe are beginning to usher in 2026.

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was the first to ring in the new year, while Alaska and Hawaii will be among the last places to say goodbye to 2025.

New Zealand

At 6 a.m. ET, New Zealand was one of the first countries to reach 2026, ringing in the new year with a fireworks display.

Australia

In Australia, fireworks over the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge went along as planned, but law enforcement presence was ramped up in Sydney in the wake of this month's mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.

Earlier in the night, people gathered at the bridge to honor the Bondi Beach victims.  

Japan

In Tokyo, Japan, revelers rang in 2026 at 10 a.m. ET.

South Korea

In Seoul, South Korea, fireworks were lit over the massive Lotte World Tower.

China

In Beijing, China, people gathered at one of the most famous sections of the Great Wall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

