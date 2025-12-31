‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2026′: Eight hours, 42 artists and a ‘significant moment of unity’

Andrea Dresdale
December 31, 2025
ABC's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026' (Disney

This year's edition of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will boast the iconic show's largest lineup and longest telecast in its more than 50-year history on ABC Wednesday. The show will span multiple cities, feature dozens of performances and run for eight hours, as Ryan Seacrest and his Times Square co-host Rita Ora tell ABC Radio. 

"We start at 8 o'clock, it goes till 4. We'll be in Chicago for the first time with a drop there. Obviously here in New York, Puerto Rico, Las Vegas, so four [ball] drops, four midnight moments," Ryan says. 

"There's nothing like it and seeing all the performances — I mean, we have a legend this year," Rita notes, referring to Times Square performer Diana Ross. "It's insane how incredible [it is that] we can see her live in action."  

As for working for eight hours, Ryan says, "It's a record breaker, right?" Rita adds, "There's so much happening that I'm actually surprised we've only got it till 4 a.m. I thought it could go longer."

Ryan feels his old boss Dick Clark, the late creator and host of the show, would be happy about the show's expansion.

"When he started, it was a small show and then he grew it. I think he would like it," Ryan says. "Dick loved to be on the air. He loved to work, and he also loved great music. And so I think he'd love to include as many artists as we're including now, with 42, and over 90 different songs being performed."

Those artists include everyone from Mariah Carey and Chappell Roan, to Post Malone, Pitbull and KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X. When the clock strikes midnight, Ryan says, "There is this significant moment of unity with everyone. ... For at least once in the year, everybody's together." 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

