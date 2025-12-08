New York City ties its record for longest stretch without a homicide

The sun sets on midtown Manhattan in New York City, Nov. 28, 2025. (Gary Hershorn/ABC News)

(NEW YORK) -- New York City has tied its record for the longest stretch without a homicide in recorded history.

The city went 12 calendar days -- Nov. 25 to Dec. 7 -- without a homicide, according to New York Police Department data.

That stretch -- which ties a record set in 2015 -- was ended when a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the stairwell of a city-run apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday night.

During the first 11 months of the year, New York City saw its lowest number of shooting incidents (652) and shooting victims (812) in recorded history, according to NYPD data.

For the month of November, murders were also at the lowest level ever, with 16 murders, tying the previous record set in 2018.

"Right strategy. Great execution. That's how you set record after record," NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement. "Thank you to the members of the NYPD who have sacrificed so much this year to drive down violent crime to record lows."

The record-tying milestone comes after the Trump administration considered sending members of the National Guard to New York City streets.

