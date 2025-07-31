New York City to DC bracing for dangerous flooding: Latest forecast

July 31, 2025
(NEW YORK) -- The Interstate 95 corridor from New York City to Washington, D.C., is bracing for dangerous flooding on Thursday.

Heavy storms could lead to rainfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour. Widespread rain totals are forecast to be 1 to 3 inches, but the heaviest storms could bring 5 to 8 inches of rain to isolated areas.

The worst flooding is forecast from D.C. to Baltimore to Philadelphia to northern New Jersey. Damaging winds and some hail are also possible.

The storms could begin as early as 1 p.m. Some of the heaviest rain may fall during the late afternoon rush hour, and the heavy rain could continue well into the evening.

New York City has issued a travel advisory for Thursday and Friday, with a flood watch beginning Thursday afternoon.

"We're preparing for a serious storm," Mayor Eric Adams warned on social media Wednesday night. "Avoid traveling tomorrow if you can. Roads may become flooded during the evening commute."

"Anyone living in a basement at risk for flooding should move to higher ground early," he said. "Don't wait until flooding begins."

And in the West, residents of Ruidoso, New Mexico have endured the fourth flash flood event of the month. The Ruidoso Downs Racetrack overflowed and the Rio Ruidoso river at Hollywood crested at 9.4 feet.

More downpours are possible in the area on Thursday night and Friday night.

Meanwhile, more than 50 million Americans across 11 states are under heat alerts as dangerously high temperatures hit the South.

An extreme heat warning remains in effect for the lower Mississippi River Valley on Thursday. Heat indices -- what temperature it feels like with humidity -- could reach 110 to 120 degrees in Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Over the weekend, the Southwest will feel the heat. In Arizona, Phoenix and Tucson are under extreme heat warnings as temperatures without humidity could reach 105 to 114 degrees.

