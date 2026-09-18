New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson lands role on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC
Andrea Tuccillo
September 18, 2026
Jalen Brunson and Mariska Hargitay attend the 'My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay' Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is heading to Law & Order: SVU.

The guest-starring role on season 28 of the NBC drama series has been in the making for a while. SVU star Mariska Hargitay is a big Knicks fan and was a courtside mainstay for the playoffs this year, often seen hugging Brunson after the games. The team won their first championship in 53 years back in June.

After the win, Brunson was asked what he would do in the offseason and he responded, “Try to get on SVU.”

“When the plans finally make it out of the group chat. Jalen Brunson is officially headed to #SVU!” the show’s Instagram posted.

The point guard will appear in the Nov. 5 episode, though his role remains under wraps.

Brunson also appeared with Hargitay in the opening segment of the 78th Emmys, which Hargitay hosted. He’s set to host the season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Sept. 26.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kristen Chenoweth, Whitney Leavitt to compete on ‘The Traitors’

Andrea Tuccillo
Sep. 18, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Millie Bobby Brown appears to welcome 2nd baby, shares new photo

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Sep. 18, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrban

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital