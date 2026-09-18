New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson lands role on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Jalen Brunson and Mariska Hargitay attend the 'My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay' Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is heading to Law & Order: SVU.

The guest-starring role on season 28 of the NBC drama series has been in the making for a while. SVU star Mariska Hargitay is a big Knicks fan and was a courtside mainstay for the playoffs this year, often seen hugging Brunson after the games. The team won their first championship in 53 years back in June.

After the win, Brunson was asked what he would do in the offseason and he responded, “Try to get on SVU.”

“When the plans finally make it out of the group chat. Jalen Brunson is officially headed to #SVU!” the show’s Instagram posted.

The point guard will appear in the Nov. 5 episode, though his role remains under wraps.

Brunson also appeared with Hargitay in the opening segment of the 78th Emmys, which Hargitay hosted. He’s set to host the season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Sept. 26.

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