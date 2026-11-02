New York state reports 1st measles-associated death in over 30 years

The measles virus, transmission microscopy view. (BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

New York state health officials reported a measles-associated death in a child on Monday amid an ongoing outbreak.

It's the first known measles-associated death in the state in over 30 years, health officials said.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of a child in Lewis County associated with the ongoing measles outbreak," the New York State Department of Health and Lewis County Public Health said in a joint statement on Monday. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the child's family and loved ones and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time."

No additional information on the case was released.

The development comes a month after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency in response to the measles outbreak across areas of New York and neighboring states.

As of Oct. 24, New York has recorded 178 measles cases this year, including eight in New York City, according to health officials.

The emergency order allows registered nurses to order specimen collection and testing for suspected measles cases.

It marked the first time a state has issued an emergency order since measles cases began rising last year. At least 96% of measles cases in the U.S. this year have been among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Early symptoms include cough, runny nose, fever as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit and red, watery eyes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Two to three days after symptoms start, patients may develop Koplik spots, which are tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth on the inner cheek.

Three to five days after symptoms start, patients may experience a rash, first appearing on the face at the hairline before moving downwards to the neck, chest, stomach, arms, legs and feet. Fever may spike even higher than 104 F when the rash appears, the CDC says.

Nationally, more than 4,800 measles cases have been confirmed this year in the U.S., with infections reported in almost every state, according to the CDC. It's the highest number of illnesses from measles since 1991.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective in preventing measles infection, and two doses are 97% effective, the CDC says.

Infants aged 6 to 11 months living in or traveling to high-risk outbreak areas may receive an early third dose of the MMR vaccine.

ABC News' Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

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