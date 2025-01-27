New York state trooper who allegedly ‘staged’ shooting surrenders on criminal charges: Criminal complaint

Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

(HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.) -- A New York state trooper who claimed to have been shot in the line of duty in October is now facing criminal charges for having allegedly "staged" the shooting, according to officials.

Thomas Mascia, 27, surrendered to police Monday morning, a spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney's Office told ABC News. He faces charges of official misconduct, falsely reporting a crime and tampering with evidence.

Mascia's parents, Dorothy and Thomas, also surrendered to police on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, according to the district attorney's office. All three have been released on their own recognizance.

Mascia was on duty Oct. 30 in Hempstead when he "initiated a radio transmission for shots fired," according to a felony complaint obtained by ABC News.

He then "claimed he was shot by the driver of a black Dodger Charger described as either a Black or dark-skinned Hispanic male."

The complaint alleges Mascia actually "staged the scene of the shooting," placing shell casings on the ground hours earlier.

He then allegedly "shot himself in the leg in another location before returning to the staged location" on the Southern State Parkway.

State police temporarily shut down the section of the parkway where Mascia claimed the incident occurred "in an effort to locate the non-existent shooters, causing alarm and inconvenience to the public," the complaint states.

The complaint accuses Mascia of staging the shooting "for the benefit of gaining attention or sympathy for himself."

An attorney representing Mascia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He is expected to make his next court appearance Feb. 5.

