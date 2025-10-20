Newborn girl left at subway station in Midtown Manhattan: Police

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_wabcsubwaybaby_102025.jpg" alt=""><figcaption>A baby was found on a subway platform in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 20, 2025. WABC</figcaption></figure><p>(NEW YORK) -- A newborn girl was discovered wrapped in a blanket at a subway station in Midtown Manhattan during New York City's Monday morning rush hour, authorities said.</p><p>The baby was found just before 9:30 a.m. on a staircase leading to a train platform at West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, the New York Police Department said.</p><p>The infant was reported via an anonymous tip, and NYPD and fire personnel responded, New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow told reporters.</p><p>The baby was conscious and alert on the way to the hospital and she was admitted in stable condition, police said.</p><p>"I’m calling it the miracle on 34th Street, maybe just a little earlier," Crichlow said.</p><p>"Just grateful for the work of the NYPD for responding and caring for the baby," he added.</p><p>The investigation is ongoing, police said.</p><p><em>ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.</em></p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>