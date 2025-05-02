Newmarket Incident

A shelter in place order was lifted earlier this morning in Newmarket after police responded to a domestic disturbance.

A man who was sought by police was arrested after he brandished a gun and made threats in a Newmarket business. Some of these threats allegedly included comments of self-harm and an intent to be killed by an officer.

After fleeing to a nearby mill complex, Mark Allen Mclean was found in an apartment where he did not live in downtown Newmarket and was arrested and charged with felony reckless conduct, domestic violence and resisting arrest.