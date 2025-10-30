News Briefs 10-30-2025

The driver of a pickup truck faces multiple charges following a chase last night that ended at the Indian Mound Golf Course in Ossipee. The suspect was pursued when an officer spotted the pickup going through two stop signs at a high rate of speed around 7:30 p.m. Police said the incident remains under investigation and there may be more charges. The driver’s name was not released.

A 32-year-old Manchester man faces up to seven years in state prison for possession of fentanyl. William Farnsworth was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty. The website manchesterinklink.com reported Farnsworth also pleaded guilty to killing a five-month-old pit bull in December, 2022. A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge imposed a three-and-a-half to seven year suspended sentence for animal cruelty.

The state is going out to bid on leasing the rest areas along I-95 in Hampton. A plan to sell two parcels of land and redevelop the rest areas and state liquor stores on both sides of the highway was withdrawn earlier this year. Governor Kelly Ayotte said she prefers the state lease the properties similar to rest areas on I-93 in Hooksett. The governor said on Tuesday, the state Liquor Commission issued a request for bids and following a review there will be five finalist.