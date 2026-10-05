News Briefs 10-5-2026

Two Hillsboro police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries overnight. It happened when the driver of a car who was pulled over for speeding around 2:30 a.m., tried to flee. The suspect hit the pursuing police cruiser head-on in Antrim.

The cause of a house fire early yesterday in Londonderry is under investigation. Crews responded to the scene on Hunter Mill Way around midnight and found flames on the third floor. The residents had safely escaped but pets were still inside. Firefighters rescued three cats and a dog.

A 64-year-old Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, man died in New Hampshire over the weekend. Rescuers responded late Saturday morning to a trail on West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness where Richard Chateauneuf [[Chat-ah-nerf ]] was found unresponsive. Despite CPR administered by Good Samaritans before first responders arrived, he died at the scene. His body was carried to the trailhead.

A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of a Wells Maine man in March. Maine State Police say 56-year-old Daniel Paul, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, is facing manslaughter and other charges in a crash that killed 50-year-old Gregory Nolan on Route One in Wells on March 24th. The crash occurred at the intersection of Post and Mile Roads, but police have not provided additional details of the fatal incident.