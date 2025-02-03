News Briefs 2-3-2025

A mishap yesterday at Attitash Mountain in Bartlett is under investigation. A chair fell off a ski lift just after noon on the Flying Bear Lift at Bear Peak. A man in his 20s was in the chair when it fell about 20 feet. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway with non-life-threatening injuries. The lift remained closed pending the outcome of the investigation.

A medical emergency is the cause of a tractor trailer crash Saturday night on I-89 in Warner. The truck hit a guardrail and careened into the median striking several trees around 10:30 p.m. First responders freed 55-year-old Joseph Johnston of Otisfield, Maine, from the truck and he was taken to Concord Hospital with minor injuries. I-89 south was closed for about five hours until the heavily damaged truck was removed.

Two minors are charged as the result of a stolen car chase that ended with a crash in Derry. Two vehicles were reported stolen early yesterday morning in Hampstead. A Hampstead officer spotted one of the vehicles and pursued it into Derry, and the suspects were taken into custody after the crash. As of this morning the second stolen vehicle had not been located.

No injuries or damage are being reported following a small earthquake that rattled the Granite State. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of yesterday’s two-point-oh magnitude quake was almost 12 miles east of Portsmouth. The earthquake was in roughly the same area as the three-point-eight and two-point-oh magnitude ones that impacted the region last week. The state geologist says more aftershocks are possible.

President Donald Trump says the Mexico tariff will be on hold for a month after Mexico said it will send thousands of troops to the U.S. border to prevent drug trafficking. Before the announcement New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan criticized the tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico. Shaheen said because of quote, “misguided, politically motivated action,” against close trading partners there is going to be a spike in the cost of everything from cars and gas to groceries and housing. Hassan warned the tariffs will ratchet up prices for hard-working Granite Staters who she said are already struggling to make ends meet. Tariffs against Canada and China are set begin tomorrow.