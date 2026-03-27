News Briefs 3-27-2026

NH State Police are continuing their investigation into a tragedy on Interstate 93. Troopers say they received a report of a woman running in and out of traffic yesterday on the highway northbound in Manchester before she was struck by a vehicle. The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, passed away at the scene. The driver is cooperating with law enforcement and anyone with information on this incident is asked to come forward.

The NH state Supreme Court is hearing an appeal by Michael Addison as he looks to be removed from death row. Addison was convicted of shooting and killing Manchester Police Officer Michael Briggs in 2006 and sentenced to death in 2008. The state abolished the death penalty in 2019, but a statute says the change does not apply to previous cases, meaning Addison’s sentence wasn’t automatically overturned. New Hampshire hasn’t executed anyone since 1939.

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is making a return trip to the Granite State. Clinton is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the McIntyre-Shaheen Dinner in Nashua April 25th. The New Hampshire Democratic Party says Clinton has fought tirelessly for women’s rights and also been a champion for economic security around the world. Clinton hasn’t been in the Granite State since 2019 when she spoke at Dartmouth College.