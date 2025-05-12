News Briefs 5-12-2025

A driver is now in custody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Nashua.According to police, 58-year-old Kurt Boutin was in the area of Ferson Street and Kinsley Street yesterday when he was hit. Witnesses gave Boutin CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 52-year-old Jason Fitzgerald, was arrested for DWI but may face more charges at a later date.

A Nashua man is being identified as the victim of a drowning in Hillsborough County. Marine Patrol says 65-year-old John Coutu was fishing with a friend on the Beaver Brook in Hudson yesterday when was swept away by a current triggered by recent heavy rainfall. First responders were able to remove Coutu from the water but efforts to save his life weren’t successful. Coutu wasn’t wearing a life jacket at the time of the tragedy.

Former NH Governor Chris Sununu is entering the private sector by joining a venture capital firm based in New York. Sununu is part of Scope Labs Capital which is run by his former college classmate. The company is planning to launch a venture fund later this spring that’ll focus on seed-stage investments in digital product companies. Before becoming governor, Sununu worked as an environmental engineer and was the CEO of Waterville Valley Ski Resort