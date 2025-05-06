News Briefs 5-6-2025

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte is the only New England governor not among those who have invited Canadian premiers to a meeting. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is organizing the gathering in Boston to explore the impacts of Trump administration tariffs, and how American and Canadian officials can maintain strong trade relations. In addition to five New England governor, New York’s governor also extended the invitation to six Canadian premiers including those from Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.

The NH Senate Finance Committee is holding a hearing this afternoon about the proposed state budget for New Hampshire. It’s the public’s chance to voice their opinions with testimony expected to last into the evening. The House and Senate must pass a budget that is signed into law by the governor by the July first, start of the new fiscal year.

The NH House Housing Committee is expected to vote on as many as ten bills today. One would override local regulations on minimum lot sizes. Housing advocates and developers claim the so-called “not in my backyard” rules are preventing new construction. Opponents maintain local boards should be able to control development.

The name of the Keene police officer who shot a 25-year-old man last Wednesday, April 29th, is now known. Officer Jake Dube fired one shot hitting Cullen Costa in the chest. Costa is still hospitalized in stable condition. The Attorney General’s Office said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The state Public Utilities Commission is holding a public hearing today involving a rate hike request by Eversource. The company wants to increase its rates by 17-percent, which would cost customers roughly 260-dollars more per year. Eversource claims it needs to charge more to cover past investments plus for grid updates to improve the reliability of its system. Written testimony has already been submitted by multiple residents who are against this increase.

A preliminary report has been released following the crash of a well-known stunt pilot from Nashua. The National Transportation Safety Board says the tragedy that took the life of Rob Holland in Virginia last month may have started with a modified part on his aircraft. The 50-year-old was practicing for the Air Power Over Hampton Roads event at Langley Air Force base when his plane went down. The NTSB says the aircraft was last inspected in March and a final report could be made public in 2026 or early 2027.

Concord police are identifying the human remains that were found behind a shed. According to authorities, the remains are those of 59-year-old city resident Michael Schilz. His body was discovered on the property off North State Street on April 21st and Schilz was sought as a fugitive by the Department of Corrections. His name was also listed on the state sex offender registry. Police are waiting for autopsy results to find out how Schilz died and anyone with information is asked to come forward.