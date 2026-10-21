NFL Players Association calls for full investigation into Jalen Hurts’ medical care

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 4, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The NFL Players Association is calling for full investigation into the Philadelphia Eagles' handling of quarterback Jalen Hurts’ blood clots after the NFL defended the way the situation was managed.

The NFL Players Association said it is not aware of any league investigation into the medical care provided Hurts, adding that the NFL previously told the union it did not plan to review the care he received.

“Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred,” the NFLPA said. “Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward.”

Dr. Allan Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon "the notion that there's external factors that any of our physicians would put a player in harm's way -- that's nonsense."

"If you're not sitting in that room with that patient, and you don't have all the data, if you are speculating as a physician what should have been done, you are unprofessional and unethical in doing that,” Sills continued.

Sills says the league tracks blood clots every season, and has for at least the past ten years, and they share the data with the players' association, adding that there are a handful of clotting cases every year.

"It's not a novel situation," said Sills.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni defended the team's handling of Jalen Hurts' medical condition at a press conference on Monday, where he faced questions about the team's decision to play him on Oct. 11 despite knowing he had reportedly gotten little sleep after spending much of the night in the hospital.

Hurts, 28, will not be able to participate in football activities while he is on blood thinner medications to treat blood clots in both his lungs, the team said in a joint statement with Hurts' agent Monday.

The statement did not provide a timeline for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback's return to the field.

"The health of our players is always at the forefront of our mind," Sirianni said.

Sources told ESPN that Hurts was hospitalized in London until 4 a.m. on Sunday, before the Eagles played the Jacksonville Jaguars in the international game on Oct. 11.

Hurts eventually played against Jacksonville later that day, three days after reporting the injury to medical staff following practice. Specialists in London initially diagnosed him with a superficial vein thrombosis in his left calf.

Deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, is when a blood clot develops in the deep veins, usually in the legs. A pulmonary embolism, or PE, may occur when a part of the DVT clot breaks off and travels to the lungs, which can be life-threatening, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Flying with a blood clot is not always prohibited, but prolonged sitting during air travel can increase the risk of blood clots. The CDC recommends travelers at risk move around frequently and exercise their legs during long flights. Whether someone with an existing clot can safely fly depends on their individual medical circumstances.

Sirianni said the decision to play Hurts was left up to the team's medical experts.

"I'm a football coach. I lean on our medical experts in every situation. I have full trust and full faith in them. It's not just me that has major care for our players; it's them as well," Sirianni added.

Sirianni repeatedly expressed confidence in the team's medical staff, saying "the same doctors and trainers that helped 21 of our 22 starters be available in the Super Bowl are the same guys today that deeply care about our guys to help them."

The Eagles head coach also faced questions about the decision to fly Hurts home despite knowing about a blood clot.

"We get medical information from our guys, and we always put the players' health first and foremost in every situation," he said.

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