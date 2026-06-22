NH AG’s Office Now Investigating Death

NH AG’s Office Now Investigating Death
Breaking news. World news with map backgorund. Breaking news TV concept. Vector stock.
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 22, 2026

The NH state Attorney General’s Office is investigating what it’s calling an untimely death in Hampstead.

Officials were called to a residence in that community yesterday and arrived to find the body of a woman.

Her name hasn’t been released at this time.

While the investigation is just beginning, there is no known threat to the general public at this time.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES

A Crowded U.S. Senate Ballot In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 22, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Autopsy: Teen Died From Gunshot Wound

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 22, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital