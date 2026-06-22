NH AG’s Office Now Investigating Death
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
The NH state Attorney General’s Office is investigating what it’s calling an untimely death in Hampstead.
Officials were called to a residence in that community yesterday and arrived to find the body of a woman.
Her name hasn’t been released at this time.
While the investigation is just beginning, there is no known threat to the general public at this time.
The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.