NH-Based Old Farmers’ Almanac to Continue Publishing

Farmer’s Almanac may be going away but the New Hampshire-based Old Farmers’ Almanac will continue.

Yesterday, owners of the Farmers’ Almanac that’s published out of Maine announced they’re ending their run of 208 years with the 2026 edition. But the publishers of the Old Farmer’s Almanac — published in Dublin, New Hampshire, and 26 years older — were quick to point out they’re going to continue.

In a statement, the Old Farmer’s Almanac — with its familiar yellow cover and weather forecasts that boast 80 percent accuracy — will be around for generations to come.