NH Beaches Still Open

Beaches in Seabrook and Hampton will remain open after testing found very low concentrations of bacteria after a sewage line ruptured in Massachusetts.

New Hampshire environmental officials said no advisories will be posted for Seacoast beaches after the water was tested Monday.

As many as 12 beaches were closed in Massachusetts when a sewage line ruptured Friday near the main pumping station for Haverhill, Massachusetts, after a storm brought downpours to the area.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has been testing, and officials said that as of now, New Hampshire beaches are safe for swimming.