NH Crime Watch

New details are emerging involving a murder case in Manchester. According to an affidavit, 39-year-old Ramadhani Idrisa Kiki claims he stabbed Derek Jones Senior to death in an act of self-defense at an apartment building on Union Street last week. Kiki, who was arraigned yesterday, says Jones pulled a knife on him before being killed. No plea was entered on Kiki’s behalf and another hearing is set for June 12th.

An investigation is still underway following an armed robbery in Rockingham County. Salem police say two suspects were meeting up with someone for what appeared to be a Facebook Marketplace sale at the Salem Park Plaza on South Broadway last night. That’s when the suspects tried to steal the item the victim was selling and dragged them with their car. The victim was able to hold onto the item and the suspects crashed into a ditch before being caught. Witnesses are asked to contact police.