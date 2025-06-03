NH Crime Watch

NH Crime Watch
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 3, 2025

New details are emerging involving a murder case in Manchester. According to an affidavit, 39-year-old Ramadhani Idrisa Kiki claims he stabbed Derek Jones Senior to death in an act of self-defense at an apartment building on Union Street last week. Kiki, who was arraigned yesterday, says Jones pulled a knife on him before being killed. No plea was entered on Kiki’s behalf and another hearing is set for June 12th.

 

An investigation is still underway following an armed robbery in Rockingham County. Salem police say two suspects were meeting up with someone for what appeared to be a Facebook Marketplace sale at the Salem Park Plaza on South Broadway last night. That’s when the suspects tried to steal the item the victim was selling and dragged them with their car. The victim was able to hold onto the item and the suspects crashed into a ditch before being caught. Witnesses are asked to contact police.

RELATED ARTICLES

Poll: Housing Most Important Issue In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 3, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

A True Story, A Hit Musical – Come From Away

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 3, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsEntertainment NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital