NH Department Of Corrections Offering A Bonus
The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is offering a bonus to help recruit new corrections officers.
The commissioner says anyone who completes basic academy training will receive 10-thousand dollars.
The goal is to boost the amount of staffing within the agency which has been an issue the department has struggled with for the last few years.
The starting salary for a corrections officer is 26-dollars per hour and more information is available online.