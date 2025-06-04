NH DES Warns About High Air Pollution Today

June 4, 2025

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is warning residents about high air pollution levels today.

High ozone levels are possible in several parts of the state due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

People with respiratory issues such as asthma and those with heart disease are urged to limit outdoor activity they may have planned.

There is an air quality alert in effect today through 11pm Thursday for Rockingham County and parts of York County in Maine.

