NH DHHS Consumer Warning Issued

Consumers are warned not to eat certain deli burritos and wraps from Hannaford Supermarkets.

The products recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination, have been removed from store shelves.

Anyone who bought the burritos or wraps is urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for any stored product.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said that so far, no illnesses linked to the Salmonella outbreak have been reported in New Hampshire.