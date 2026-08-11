NH DHHS Consumer Warning Issued

NH DHHS Consumer Warning Issued
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 11, 2026

Consumers are warned not to eat certain deli burritos and wraps from Hannaford Supermarkets.

The products recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination, have been removed from store shelves.

Anyone who bought the burritos or wraps is urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for any stored product.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said that so far, no illnesses linked to the Salmonella outbreak have been reported in New Hampshire.

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