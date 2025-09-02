NH DOT Hearings Will Be Open To The Public

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says hearings on its 10-year plan will be open to the public.

The first meeting is September 11th at Central School in Greenland and it will be followed by other meetings in Claremont September 15th, Manchester September 16th and Brentwood September 18th.

The goal is to receive feedback on the draft 2027-2036 10-Year Transportation Improvement Plan.

Anyone who can’t attend the meetings can still submit written testimony.