NH DOT Is Alerting Motorists About Roadwork

NH DOT Is Alerting Motorists About Roadwork
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 20, 2025

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is alerting motorists about roadwork this week.

A multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 93 is going to continue in the northbound lanes between Exit 8 in Manchester and Exit 9 in Hooksett.

Crews will be out during the hours of nine p-m and five a-m through Thursday doing things such as line striping and installing traffic markings.

Delays are expected and motorists may want to consider alternate routes.

RELATED ARTICLES

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 20, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Heavy Rainfall Expected Across State Today

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 20, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital