NH DOT Is Alerting Motorists About Roadwork

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is alerting motorists about roadwork this week.

A multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 93 is going to continue in the northbound lanes between Exit 8 in Manchester and Exit 9 in Hooksett.

Crews will be out during the hours of nine p-m and five a-m through Thursday doing things such as line striping and installing traffic markings.

Delays are expected and motorists may want to consider alternate routes.