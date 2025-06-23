NH Drivers Are Seeing Big Surge In Gas Prices

NH Drivers Are Seeing Big Surge In Gas Prices
June 23, 2025

Granite State motorists are definitely going to be feeling the pain at the pump after a surge in gas prices.

Triple A says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now is three-10. That is up 13 cents in the last week and it’s also 14 cents more than what drivers were paying at this time a month ago, and ongoing unrest in the Middle East could trigger further increases over the coming weeks.

Currently the national average is three-21 a gallon.

