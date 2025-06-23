NH Drivers Are Seeing Big Surge In Gas Prices

Granite State motorists are definitely going to be feeling the pain at the pump after a surge in gas prices.

Triple A says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now is three-10. That is up 13 cents in the last week and it’s also 14 cents more than what drivers were paying at this time a month ago, and ongoing unrest in the Middle East could trigger further increases over the coming weeks.

Currently the national average is three-21 a gallon.