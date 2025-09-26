NH Facing A Lawsuit From Federal Government

NH Facing A Lawsuit From Federal Government
September 26, 2025

New Hampshire is facing a lawsuit from the federal government after failing to turn over statewide voter registration lists.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi claims each state has a responsibility to make sure voter records are accurate, accessible and secure to ensure free and fair elections.

NH Secretary of State David Scanlan refused to follow the Trump administration’s demand back in August.

Scanlan says there doesn’t appear to be any provision under federal law mandating the release of voter registration data.

