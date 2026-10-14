NH Film Festival This Weekend In Portsmouth
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The 24th Annual New Hampshire Film Festival takes place October 15-18, 2026 throughout downtown Portsmouth, NH.
If you love the movies, Portsmouth, NH is where you should be this weekend for the annual NH Film Festival with over 100 films in the lineup.
Mark Pruett, Director of Cinema Programming at The Music Hall in Portsmouth joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to chat about the big movie weekend.