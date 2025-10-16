NH Film Festival This Weekend In Portsmouth

More than 100 movies are going to be featured at the upcoming New Hampshire Film Festival.

The event runs Thursday October 16th through Sunday October 19th at various venues around downtown Portsmouth including the historic Music Hall.

Organizers claim this year’s lineup features films that will challenge, inspire and spark conversation.

They include movies starring Hollywood A-listers like George Clooney, New Hampshire’s own Adam Sandler and Ethan Hawke.

The Music Hall’s cinema curator Mark Pruett joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to chat about the 2025 NH Film Festival.

Log on to NH Film Festival dot com for the complete schedule of movies, panels and after-parties.