NH Film Festival This Weekend In Portsmouth

NH Film Festival This Weekend In Portsmouth
Concord/Lakes NewsEntertainment NewsEventsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 16, 2025

More than 100 movies are going to be featured at the upcoming New Hampshire Film Festival.

The event runs Thursday October 16th through Sunday October 19th at various venues around downtown Portsmouth including the historic Music Hall.

Organizers claim this year’s  lineup features films that will challenge, inspire and spark conversation.

They include movies starring Hollywood A-listers like George Clooney, New Hampshire’s own Adam Sandler and Ethan Hawke.

The Music Hall’s cinema curator Mark Pruett joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to chat about the 2025 NH Film Festival.

Log on to NH Film Festival dot com for the complete schedule of movies, panels and after-parties.

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLES

James Foley Freedom Run Saturday In Rochester NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 16, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsEventsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Survey: Growing Support For Affordable Housing

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 15, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital