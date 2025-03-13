NH Food Bank Losing Federal Funding

NH Food Bank Losing Federal Funding
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 13, 2025

Two pandemic-era federal programs that provided funding for schools and food banks to buy from local farmers and producers are ending which will impact the New Hampshire Food Bank.

A Food Bank spokesperson said that nearly one-million-dollars in funding awarded to New Hampshire was supposed to last through 2028.

Additionally, products purchased by the Food Bank from a Canadian vendor will be subject to tariffs which will mean a seven-to-15 percent immediate increase in costs.

RELATED ARTICLES

Total Lunar Eclipse May Be Visible In NH Tonight

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 13, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 3-13-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 13, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital