NH Food Bank Losing Federal Funding
Two pandemic-era federal programs that provided funding for schools and food banks to buy from local farmers and producers are ending which will impact the New Hampshire Food Bank.
A Food Bank spokesperson said that nearly one-million-dollars in funding awarded to New Hampshire was supposed to last through 2028.
Additionally, products purchased by the Food Bank from a Canadian vendor will be subject to tariffs which will mean a seven-to-15 percent immediate increase in costs.