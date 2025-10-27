NH Food Bank Preparing For SNAP Cuts

The New Hampshire Food Bank is preparing for a possible cut to SNAP benefits that will impact thousands of residents.

Funding for that program is at risk of running out November 1st due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The executive director of the food bank says if those benefits are affected, there’d be a focus on the North Country and western parts of the state which have high food insecurity rates.

Anyone with a remaining balance on their EBT card should use it up.