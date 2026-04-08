NH Food Bank Received A Grant

NH Food Bank Received A Grant
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 8, 2026

The New Hampshire Food Bank is the recipient of a 750-thousand-dollar grant.

It’s from national nonprofit Feeding America to help the Food Bank strengthen its relationship with retailers.

The grant announcement comes as the Scarborough, Maine-based supermarket chain Hannaford, said it has donated five-million pounds of food through its partnership with the Food Bank.

Hannaford said all 188 of its stores donate unsold food that is safe to eat including dairy, meat and produce to local food pantries.

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