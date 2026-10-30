NH Getting Money As Part Of Settlement
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
New Hampshire is getting a nearly three-million dollar boost thanks to a settlement with General Motors.
GM reached an agreement with the state and several others after allegations its Smart Driver program tracked the driving habits of millions of motorists between 2016 and 2024.
The automaker said the initiative was a way to help folks improve their driving and promised data wouldn’t be shared without consent. Instead, GM sold information to brokers saying it would be used for insurance products.