NH Gov. Ayotte Comes Out On Top In Veto Battles

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 18, 2025

NH  Governor Kelly Ayotte comes out on top in her battle to sustain vetoes she issued on 11 state House of Representative bills.

The Republican Ayotte received support from Democrats to help keep her vetoes in place on issues like segregating sports teams, bathrooms and prisons by members of the same biological sex.

While Republicans have more House members than Democrats, there weren’t enough votes to override the vetoes.

The GOP is likely to try and revive these issues during the next legislative session.

