NH Governor Ayotte Is Signing Brand-New Bill
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is signing a brand-new bill expanding access to Gold Star license plates to family members.
For the past few years, those plates have only been available to mothers whose children made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Now, the plates are being offered to fathers and other family members of the fallen.
The governor’s office says those plates will be available starting in January.