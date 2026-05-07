NH Governor Ayotte “Outraged” By Committee Vote
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NH Governor Kelly Ayotte said she is “outraged” that the House Commerce Committee voted to hold a bill to expand insurance coverage for children’s mental health services.
The committee rejected her request to send the bill to the House floor.
The governor said mental health care for children should be covered and she is “flabbergasted and disappointed” by the committee’s decision.
Ayotte vowed to continue the fight.