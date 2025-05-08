NH Governor Expresses Frustration With Lawmakers
NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is expressing frustration with state lawmakers as negotiations on a new budget continue.
Yesterday, the Senate Ways and Means Committee adopted revenue projections for the next two years that are lower than hers.
That means the Senate will not be able to restore funds in the budget that’d be used towards the governor’s priorities.
Democrats and Republicans say they have concerns about the economy and Ayotte revealed she may be put in a position to raise taxes.