NH Governor Kelly Ayotte on the Morning Information Center
NH Governor Kelly Ayotte joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to chat about her first couple of weeks in office.
From her upcoming budget address to the kid governor program and state government efficiency to her passion for running 5K road races, Governor Ayotte was excited to be settling into her office at the State House in Concord and working for the people of the Granite State.