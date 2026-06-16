NH Governor Signed 18 bills, Vetoed Three
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Eighteen bills passed by the NH Legislature in Concord this year are now law in New Hampshire.
They were signed last Friday by NH Governor Kelly Ayotte.
She vetoed three bills including one to allow alternative treatment centers to operate a greenhouse location.
The governor said she does not support expanding the cultivation of marijuana in the Granite State.