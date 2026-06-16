NH Governor Signed 18 bills, Vetoed Three

NH Governor Signed 18 bills, Vetoed Three
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 16, 2026

Eighteen bills passed by the NH Legislature in Concord this year are now law in New Hampshire.

They were signed last Friday by NH Governor Kelly Ayotte.

She vetoed three bills including one to allow alternative treatment centers to operate a greenhouse location.

The governor said she does not support expanding the cultivation of marijuana in the Granite State.

RELATED ARTICLES

Concord Man Hospitalized From Tick Bite

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 16, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Woman Alleges Sexual Assaults At Group Home

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 16, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital