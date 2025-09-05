NH Gun Dispute With MA

NH Gun Dispute With MA
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 5, 2025

New Hampshire is among two dozen states that want to take a dispute with Massachusetts about gun laws to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The  Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that the state’s firearm restrictions apply to visitors from the Granite State and elsewhere.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella argues the Second Amendment does not end at the state border.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell told a Boston TV station her office will defend the state’s gun laws if the Supreme Court takes the case.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hiker In Distress Assisted On Mount Whiteface

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 5, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

NH News Briefs 9-5-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 5, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital