NH Gun Dispute With MA

New Hampshire is among two dozen states that want to take a dispute with Massachusetts about gun laws to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that the state’s firearm restrictions apply to visitors from the Granite State and elsewhere.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella argues the Second Amendment does not end at the state border.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell told a Boston TV station her office will defend the state’s gun laws if the Supreme Court takes the case.