NH House Committee Not Moving Forward

NH House Committee Not Moving Forward
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 11, 2026

The NH  state House Transportation Committee isn’t moving forward with an automobile inspections amendment.

The plan would’ve addressed a federal court injunction that upheld the Clean Air Act by requiring emissions-only inspections.

Lawmakers say they’re worried about confusing the public about whether vehicle inspections would be mandated or not.

They’ll continue to keep a close eye on the issue during the current pause on inspection requirements which runs through early April.

RELATED ARTICLES

Firefighters Released From Hospital

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 11, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Maye Says He’s Not Planning On Surgery

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 11, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital