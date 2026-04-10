NH House Passes Bill To Increase Penalties

NH House Passes Bill To Increase Penalties
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 10, 2026

The New Hampshire House of Representatives is passing a bill increasing penalties for motorists who refuse a DWI test after being pulled over.

The current punishment is a six-month license suspension, something critics say is far too lenient.

Data shows this year alone, 75-percent of drivers who were stopped have opted out of taking the test.

This new measure increases suspensions to nine months and Governor Ayotte will sign the bill once it reaches her desk.

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