NH Journal Poll on Senator Shaheen

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 3, 2025

A new poll shows a majority of voters, including 49-percent of Democrats, are concerned about Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s age as she considers running for a fourth term.

If she were sworn into office after the 2026 election, she would be just three weeks from her 80th birthday.

The New Hampshire Journal’s latest poll released today shows over 60-percent of 626 registered voters questioned said they are either extremely or somewhat concerned about Shaheen’s age, while only 16-percent said they are not concerned.

